Police investigating after 4 fatally shot within 24 hours in Indiana

GARY, Ind. — Authorities in Indiana are investigating the shooting deaths of four people shot within a 24-hour period in Gary.

During a press conference, Gary Police Chief Brian Evans told news outlets that shootings were not random and the victims were targeted, CBS and ABC News reported.

Evans said the first shooting occurred sometime Sunday when a woman who'd be shot was dropped off by someone she knew at Methodist Hospital, according to the media outlets.

Evans said she later succumbed to her injuries, the news outlets reported.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Evans said police responded to a shooting at a residence, where they found one woman dead and another person was injured, CBS and ABC reported.

Sometime Monday evening, police said they found two teenage boys dead from gunshot wounds at a residence, the news outlets reported.

According to police, they believe the two victims were killed at the same time, the media outlets reported.

The Lake County Coroner's office later identified the teens killed as 16-year-old Dayvion Jones and 14-year-old Bobby Wright, CBS News and the Chicago Tribune reported.

Police said the shootings are not drug- or gang-related, the news outlets reported.

Evans told the news outlets that no arrests had been made.