UN: 1 out of every 150 people trapped in forced labor, marriages

A United Nations report from its International Labour Organisation (ILO) says that one in every 150 people on Earth are estimated to be facing forced labor or forced marriages.

The ILO says that some 50 million people globally face modern-day slavery, and the increasing problem isn't just affecting poor countries.

Guy Ryder, ILO director general, said, "Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights."

He said, "We know what needs to be done. An all-hands-on-deck approach is needed. Trade unions, employer's organizations, civil society and ordinary people all have critical roles to play."

The report states, "Entrapment in forced labor can last years, while in most cases forced marriage is a life sentence."

Around 27.6 million people face forced labor conditions, which includes about 3.3 million children.

And the issue is worsening, with the ILO calling the numbers "shocking."

Forced marriages are another growing problem included in the report's data. Twenty-two million people globally face forced marriages, with over two-thirds of those identifying as women.

War and armed conflict, and a years-long global pandemic, have only exacerbated and possibly even helped facilitate the international issue.