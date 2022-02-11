Valentine's Day flower prices are at an all-time high. Here's how to save

With inflation rates still high, it should come as no surprise that prices of Valentine's Day flowers are up this year. In some parts of the country, long stem roses are twice the price they were last year.

Anyone buying flowers this year might want to bring some extra cash. But there are some secrets to save on Valentine's flowers.

The designers at Adrian Durban florist know a bit about affordable arrangements. They have been in business for over 100 years. But, prices have been steadily rising this century, and many romantics are getting a case of sticker shock when they find out the price of roses.

"Prices are a little higher. People are having trouble getting employees, getting people to work, like any other business. So the prices are gonna be a little higher," Adrian Durban floral manager Jackie Chesher said.

A dozen long-stem red roses, arranged in a vase, now cost up to $99 here and at many florists. Roses can even cost in the $50 to $70 range at the grocery store.

Consider alternative flowers

There are several ways to save money without resorting to buying a single rose at a gas station.

Chesher says her store is working hard this year to offer more affordable arrangements, often suggesting other flowers besides roses.

"We have beautiful delphinium, we have hydrangeas, along with orchids, so we have a very nice assortment of flowers for our customers," she said.

Look at smaller roses

For shoppers with their hearts set on roses but having sticker shock at the price of long stems, Chesher says to consider miniature "spray" roses that are often half the price.

Small roses can go for less than $25 a dozen in some places.

But many shoppers still want the long-stem reds, Chesher says.

"That's the classic, and they don't want to change from it," she said.

Deliver them yourself

Another option: skip the delivery fees.

Chesher says shoppers may be able to save money on having flowers delivered on Saturday instead of Valentine's Day or simply picking them up at the store.

Matt Robinson is doing that because his anniversary and Valentine's Day fall at the same time.

"Actually, my anniversary is tomorrow," he said. "So, I am picking up flowers today for that this afternoon."

So consider a mixed arrangement, and maybe deliver them yourself. That way, you don't waste your money.

