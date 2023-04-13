Where to find free money in every state

Times are tough these days. Inflation is at an all-time high. Paying the bills can often be a stretch.

There are ways to find free money that may be owed to you. From unclaimed properties in your state to life insurance funds, the cash is out there.

There’s no one central location to find unclaimed funds. But if you do the legwork, you may come up with unexpected cash. The unclaimed funds could come from a business or the government. Here is a list of places where you may be able to find money.

1. Your state

Search for unclaimed funds at your state’s unclaimed property office. If you have lived in other states, check there too. The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators has a comprehensive list on its website for all 50 states.

2. The Internal Revenue Service

Uncle Sam may owe you some back taxes. Go to theIRS refund tool to see if the government owes you a tax refund.

3. Mortgage insurance refunds

If you have a Federal Housing Authority (FHA) loan, search the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) database to see if you are owed a refund.

4. Veterans' Life insurance

Did you serve your country? Search the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) database to see if you may be owed an insurance refund.

5. The courts

If you had a legal proceeding, you could be owed some money. The U.S. Courts Unclaimed Funds locator helps you search for money that may be owed to you after a business or person declares bankruptcy.

6. Investment funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission has a database of investment enforcement cases. For investors who may have put their money into unsavory businesses.

