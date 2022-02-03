Watch
Boeing donates $1M to California wildlife freeway crossing

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this July 25, 2019, photo, Beth Pratt, California director for the National Wildlife Federation, left, and Cal Trans project manager Sheik Moinuddin walk along a hiking trail near a proposed wildlife crossing over U.S. Highway 101, background, in Agoura Hills, Calif. Pratt has been an advocate for the wildlife crossing, hoping for wildlife to have wider roaming spaces.
National Wildlife Federation, Cal Trans
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 16:34:27-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boeing has donated $1 million toward construction of a bridge over a Southern California highway to allow mountain lions and other animals to move between fragmented wilderness areas.

The National Wildlife Federation says the donation announced Thursday means that only about $5 million to $10 million will still need to be raised for the project to break ground this spring.

The planned wildlife crossing would be built west of Los Angeles and stretch over 10 lanes of heavily traveled U.S. 101 to connect the coastal Santa Monica Mountains on the south to hill country to the north, where Boeing’s Santa Susana Field Laboratory is located.

