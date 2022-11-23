CALTRANS warns about drowsy driving during holiday season

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — This holiday travel season, the California Department of Transportation (CALTRANS) is not only warning against being impaired behind the wheel but being sleep-deprived as well. Here is an in-depth look at some of the dangers associated with drowsy driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that in 2020, 633 people lost their lives to drowsy driving. Studies have shown that drowsy driving can impair the ability to drive in the same way drinking does.

To help curb drowsy driving, recognize the signs. Yawning, daydreaming, missing an exit, or drifting from a lane. Those are all signs that you need to pull over safely and rest.