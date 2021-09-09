Watch
Los Angeles school board to vote on student vaccine mandate

AP
A coronavirus vaccine is administered.
Posted at 8:32 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 11:32:38-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles board of education has scheduled a vote on whether to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to participate in on-campus instruction in the nation’s second-largest school district.

The proposal to be take up Thursday afternoon would be one of the most aggressive measures taken by a major U.S. school district to protect children from infections.

The Los Angeles Times reports that in interviews last week, a majority of board members said they either favored or were leaning toward requiring vaccinations. The district enrolls more than 640,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

