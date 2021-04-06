What to know: Reserving your visit to Disneyland and California Adventure

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Disneyland and California Adventure have unveiled how the parks' reservation system will work for fans eager to return to the Anaheim parks.

Both parks will reopen to the public with limited capacity on April 30 and tickets must be purchased in advance and online for a specific date. As expected, open reservation dates will be limited and more dates may be made available by the park on a rolling basis.

The reservation system will open on April 12 and guests must have a valid admission ticket to make a reservation. For guests with existing valid tickets, they will be able to make a reservation starting that day. Some expiration dates were extended for outstanding tickets due to the pandemic. More information on those tickets can be found here.

Ticket sales will resume on April 15, allowing those who currently don't have a valid ticket to purchase one and then make a reservation.

On April 9, those who currently have a valid ticket can check for available days for their one-day ticket online here.

Guests with Park Hopper tickets may choose one park to start their day at and visit the other park starting at 1 p.m. that day of their visit. Guests with multi-day tickets will need to make a separate reservation for each day.

Guests with a valid admission ticket who plan to stay at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will also need to make a reservation, as a hotel stay does not guarantee a reservation to the parks.

Only California residents are able to visit the parks, in groups no larger than three households, under the state's reopening guidelines.

Both parks will require visitors to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing, among other public health measures. The parks will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. when they reopen. More information on the park's reservation system can be found online here.