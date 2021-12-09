A Veteran's Voice: Honor Flight says goodbye to 'couple' of longtime volunteers

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Honor Flight Kern County is moving forward with plans for a 44th expedition that is scheduled to depart next spring.

But a "couple" of longtime volunteers and supporters of this mission won't be along for the trip.

Glenn and Carol Nakashima will be moving over the Christmas holiday beginning a new adventure in Weiser, Idaho.

A very recognizable pair in the local military community. This Vietnam era veteran took part in 16 trips over the years including his first stint as tour leader on the last Honor Flight.

23ABC spoke with Glenn about his experiences and how Honor Flight also impacted how he viewed his own military service.

Glenn and Carol are heading out on Dec. 20th and they will be truly missed within the Honor Flight community.

The Honor Flight board will meet in January to start planning the first journey of 2022 in late April or early May.

And we've lost another World War II veteran.

The family of Marvin Belcher says he passed away surrounded by loved ones the day after Thanksgiving.

Belcher was a ball turret gunner aboard a B-17 bomber in the last months of the war flying 26 missions deep into the heart of Nazi Germany.

He came home and worked in the Bakersfield City School District for 35 years and continued teaching Sunday School up until recently.

Marvin Belcher was 95-years-old. Here's video and the article from an interview with Marvin Belcher in 2019.