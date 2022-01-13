A Veteran's Voice: Martin Williams

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — As we look ahead to the first Honor Flight of the new year, let's take a trip back. The last two flights were in the fall and more than 100 veterans making the journey back east.

Officials are working to get as many veterans as possible to Washington, D.C., given the small window to make flights in 2021.

Martin Williams was on Honor Flight 42 in September.

A U.S. Marine during Vietnam, Williams talked highly about his time in the service. Not what he experienced on the battlefield but what the Corp taught him about life.

Honor Flight 44 is planning to take off in May. The date has been chosen but officials are waiting to get flights locked in before making the announcement.

Kern County World War II Memorial

And the Kern County World War II Memorial is in desperate need of donations.

The committee needs to purchase the black granite slabs that will display the 683 names of the men and one woman who died during or shortly after the war.

If you'd like to help out, go to their website.