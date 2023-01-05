Sister of fallen soldier from Bakersfield takes remains home after 55 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The remains of a local soldier are taking a trip 55 years after his death on a battlefield in Vietnam. 2nd Lt. George Merritt Wisham Jr died on January 4th, 1968 when he threw himself on a grenade to save members of his platoon. This week, his sister returned to Bakersfield to take him home.

It was an intimate gathering at Union Cemetery, remembering the sacrifice of Wisham. The 1962 graduate of Bakersfield High School was killed in action just 23 days after arriving in Vietnam in December of 1967.

Sandi McNamara is Wisham's sole surviving relative. She says his body was cremated and interred in the mausoleum at Union Cemetery 55 yrs ago. It wasn't until recently that she went to see him.

"I made a trip down here for a high school reunion and decided for the first time I was going to go see where my brother was. I had never been," explained McNamara. "When I did, I was kind of shocked, and so I decided it was time to move him home with me."

It took about a year to organize and approve the transfer of remains, but that's not the end of Wisham's journey. According to McNamara, Wisham will be going to Maui.

"I'm going to spread his ashes in the water. He loved the water," said McNamara. "My son is also deceased and I plan on taking both together.

The Patriot Riders provided McNamara with an escort from Bakersfield to her home in Redding in what's called a "Pony Express Ride," with different veterans taking over along the way.

"It's unbelievable. I'm just flabbergasted," said McNamara. "I just wanted to take my brother home. Now I'm taking a whole bunch of brothers with me. They're all brothers."

They are an extended family that will always connect her to Bakersfield.