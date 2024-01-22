Our favorite pieces from Amazon’s new cozy winter home section are all under $50

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love to decorate with Scandinavian-inspired soft neutrals and natural materials coupled with boho-chic textural elements and a heavy dose of international flare, Amazon’s new winter home finds section was tailor-made for you.

We’ve pored over the collection and selected pieces — all under $50 at the time of publication — perfect for turning your home into the cozy winter retreat of your dreams.

Amazon

$49.99 at Amazon

No Scandi-inspired living room is complete without a soft white throw blanket. This one by Bedsure boasts tassels and a raised pattern for a textural touch. It measures 50-inches by 60-inches, perfect for cuddling up under, and comes in two colorways.

Amazon

$29.99 for two at Amazon

This set of throw pillow covers come in a fuzzy, nubby textured boucle — a staple among cozy, wintery fabrics. Generously sized at 22-inches by 22-inches (though you can get these in three other sizes to suit your needs), we’d love to snuggle one of these at our next movie night or fall asleep on one during a couch nap (we won’t tell!). These come in 15 different colors but we like the white ones for that wintery look!

MORE: 15 cozy winter clothing items to keep you warm during a chill

Amazon

$42.99 at Amazon

This side table nails the textural aspects of the cozy winter white trend with a faux-wood tabletop, powder-coated steel build and a woven fabric basket at its base. That also makes it the perfect piece for any room where you could use a little clutter-corralling! This table measures 19.7-inches tall and 17.7-inches wide and deep, perfect for tucking in small spaces. It comes in 10 versatile color options.

Amazon

$47.45 at Amazon

Add some international ambiance to your space with a faux-leather Moroccan pouf-style ottoman. This ottoman comes unstuffed, which makes it not only stylish but practical — you can save space in your home by stuffing it with extra linens, blankets or even off-season clothing. It’s 11-inches tall and 23-inches deep and wide and comes in seven shades.

Amazon

$29.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon

Did you know space heaters could be stylish? We sure didn’t! This space heater is not only cute, it’s also energy-efficient and tiny but mighty — it may be just 6.7-inches tall but it can blast out 1000 watts of heat. This sweet space heater comes in four colors, but we’re partial to the winter white.

Amazon

$47.03 at Amazon

No cozy winter day is complete without a hot cup of coffee, and how better to make it than with this chic Chemex pour-over coffeemaker? This model holds 30 ounces or six cups, so you can share with friends for the perfect hygge afternoon in. It’s also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning!

MORE: How To Survive Winter By Embracing ‘Hygge,’ The Danish Cozy Lifestyle Trend

Amazon

$14.99 (was $16.99) each at Amazon

Stanley who? These glass tumblers boast coordinating glass straws, sturdy handles and stylish leather coffee collars to keep your hands safe from that piping hot brew. It holds 13 ounces and comes in the three colorways shown here.

MORE: Here’s when and where to get the new Stanley cup colors

Amazon

$32.03 (was $35.59) at Amazon

By now you’ve probably realized how much of the cozy aesthetic relies on texture, texture, texture — and this gorgeous tea kettle has texture to spare! With a honeycomb-patterned exterior and wood-like handle and lid, it’ll elevate not only your cups of tea but your whole kitchen. It holds 3 liters or 2.7 quarts of water and is suitable for both electric and gas cooktops. It comes in four colors but, say it with us, we’re loving the winter white.

Amazon

$18.99 at Amazon

Is there anything cozier than a steaming hot bowl of ramen? It’s perfect for a cold winter day! We love this attractive gold ramen pot with a lid, spoon and even chopsticks. The 1-quart size is perfect for both cooking and serving — ideal for one-pot meals!

MORE: Peanut butter in ramen makes a tasty, cheap and protein-packed dish

Amazon

$33.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon

We love a big mug for everything from soups to teas to snacks to salads. These mugs are jumbo, with a 24-ounce capacity — what can’t they do? This set of four is perfect for sharing and the rustic colorway is very modern farmhouse — Joanna Gaines would be so proud.

Amazon

$33.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon

Don’t you want to sink into this beautiful, soft beige cloud of comfort at the end of a long, chilly winter day? We love this queen comforter set, which measures 90-inches by 90-inches and comes with two pillow shams for a coordinated look. It comes in five sizes and 28 colors.

Amazon

$19.99 at Amazon

Perhaps the easiest way to add some cozy winter white to your home is to light a candle! This Sweet Water Decor candle, called “Relax, Girl,” boasts a burn time of 40 hours and scent notes of eucalyptus, peppermint, clove, cedar, patchouli and vanilla.

What do you think of this trend? Will you be adding some cozy or wintery pieces to your home?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.