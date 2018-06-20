Boozy push-up popsicles are now a thing

Buzz Pop Cocktails are popsicles made with gourmet fruit sorbet and “top-shelf liquors” in a handheld tube that features a stick you can push up to get to the bottom of the treat. Anyone who ever had a box of Push-Up Pops in their freezer as a kid will know exactly how to eat these with no instructions needed.
Created by the father-son duo of Joseph Issacs, an entrepreneur, and Jason Isaacs, a chef, each Buzz Pop has less than 100 calories and contains no high-fructose corn syrup. The gluten-free, fat-free and vegan-friendly popsicles come in a range of flavors with fun names like Blueberry Mojo (blueberry sorbet and tequila), Southern Belle (sweet tea, peaches, lemon and bourbon), Pink Paradise (grapefruit, blood orange, raspberry and tequila) and Caribbean Breeze (pineapple, orange and white rum).
There’s also a Moscow Mule push-up pop (ginger, lime, brown sugar and vodka) that I’m going to go ahead and order four of, so don’t mind me …
Where To Buy Them
Speaking of which, Buzz Pops can be ordered online! They aren’t cheap, however. A variety pack of eight popsicles costs $99.99 from the online shop, so they may be more of a special occasion treat. The company claims its sorbet is restaurant-quality and that the liquors it uses are premium.
Oh, and have I mentioned the alcohol content yet? These aren’t some cute little alcoholic treats you’d eat a couple of and barely feel a buzz — each Buzz Pop has 15-percent ABV (alcohol by volume)! That’s more than three times a Guinness, more than a glass of your trusty Malbec or a glass of pretty much any wine for that matter.
