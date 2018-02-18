Just three months after launching their Target collection, “Fixer Upper” co-hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines’s spring line is now on sale at the popular retailer—and just wait until you see everything you can get!

The Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line, first released in November, includes everything from rugs to tableware, all with Joanna’s signature design style that “Fixer Upper” fans will recognize. And the line runs at prices you’d expect to see at Target.

The spring collection, which starts at $3.99, includes Easter decor, as well as bakeware, serveware and even some toys to keep the kids busy.

Here’s a look at some of the new items you can get from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia spring collection.

Bunny Serve Bowl

Listed as one of Joanna’s favorites on Target’s website, this stoneware serving bowl costs $24.99 and is seriously adorable. It features bunny heads for handles and offers just enough Easter decor to your table without going overboard. Joanna describes their entire line of Easter decor as adding “a fun nod to the season while still feeling polished.”

Wooden Toy Breakfast Tray

While you’re prepping Easter dinner, your little one can be serving up breakfast with this toy breakfast tray that sells for $24.99. With toast and toppings, as well as different kinds of eggs and wooden utensils, it can keep them busy in the kitchen just like you! And, hey, after a busy Easter, who could say no to a little breakfast in bed on Monday—even if it is made of wood?

Floral Napkins

Perfect for spring, this set of four napkins for $9.99 comes in bright colors with blooming flowers. All you’ll need to add in is some other splashes of color from the plates or centerpiece and you have a vibrant spring look for any meal. As a bonus, add this metal bunny-ear napkin ring for $2.99!

Jade Glassware

Also new for spring is a jade glassware line, which includes salt and pepper shakers, a cupcake stand, an appetizer plate and a pedestal dessert bowl. Ranging from $5.99 to $9.99, they’re all reasonably priced and can add some color to your table.

Beaded Serving Platter

Perfect for everyday meals or special occasions, this oval-shaped serving platter costs $29.99 and features a beaded and textured rim for subtle style. Because it has a neutral-colored glaze, it can go with any kitchen decor and be paired with a variety of spring colors.

Hinged Metal Bud Vase

For your freshly picked spring flowers, this stylish vase costs $24.99 and will add a touch of rustic flair to your house. The single vase is actually seven glass vases hinged together in a watertight design for real or artificial flowers. It would make a great centerpiece for your Easter table or even just for decorating around your house.

Decorative Wire Basket

Perfect as a decoration or to hold goodies after an egg hunt, this simple wire basket costs $9.99. It would make a great centerpiece filled with eggs or could even be used as a fruit basket.

Glass Fluted Tumbler

This clear tumbler is not for someone who likes boring drinkware! It will bring some style to your refreshment with a fluted shape, dots around the rim and striped indentations around the base. At $3.99 each, a whole set is pretty affordable.

The entire Hearth & Hand with Magnolia spring collection is in Target stores now. Most items are available for free store pick-up if you have a Target near you. If not, you can get free shipping when you spend at least $35 or use your Target RedCard.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.