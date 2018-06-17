Get free pizza at Papa John's after spending $20

There’s no better night than pizza night — except when we’re talking free pizza. And now through July 8, you can get a free pizza at Papa John’s with online orders of $20 or more.

All you have to do is use promo code “thanksme” at checkout and 25 Papa John’s points will be added to your account within 24 hours. Redeem the points by July 8 and you’ll get a free large pizza with up to three toppings.

Because you’ll be signing up for the rewards program if you want your free pizza, you’ll end up getting other deals on future orders as well, like one point for every $5 spent, which you can redeem at a later date. Just 10 points gets you free bread sticks or desserts, while 15 points gets you a free medium 2-topping pizza.

The only thing that could possibly make this more exciting is if they served you your pizza in this special pizza box that transforms into a food tray so that you can scarf your tasty slices in bed. Because sitting up straight — perhaps even at the kitchen table — is not nearly as cool as lounging with your pie in front of the bedroom TV.

Will you be taking advantage of this deal and having a pizza night soon?

