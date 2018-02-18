Here's how the viral 'Hobby Lobby Challenge' got started

To craft the perfect shot, participants are posing alongside items in the craft store, such as fake flowers or foliage, and having their friends snap away. As close-ups, the resulting photos almost look like senior portrait-style headshots—but when you see a wide shot, it becomes painfully clear that the subject is merely posing inside a craft store.
Take a look at the pair of pictures that started it all, posted to Twitter by Maggart:
Maggart’s low-key glamor shots have since been shared thousands of times, collecting more than 132,000 likes and 41,000 comments.
And, of course, the pictures have already been mimicked plenty of times, kicking off the Hobby Lobby Challenge, with hundreds of photographers heading to their nearest store. The results, as you can see below, are pretty impressive:
I’m just grateful the internet has moved on from the Tide Pod Challenge to something much more fun!
Maggart, who is based in Indiana, told ABC News that she and her friends went specifically to Hobby Lobby for the kind of flowery backgrounds that winter wasn’t providing in January. “Flowers aren’t really an option for a few more months,” Maggart said.
“My social media has been crazy recently and it’s just so insane to me that I was able to inspire this many people to go out and do this shoot themselves,” she told ABC News. “It really does feel amazing.”