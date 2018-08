BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Take a look at 23FNL's Top Plays of the Week for Week 2!

1.

Hector Gonzalez finds Connor Matzke ( @cmatzke2 ) for the Liberty High ( @LHS_Patriots ) touchdown at the end of the first half, part of the Patriots 38-0 rout of Ridgeview. #23FNL pic.twitter.com/vC0unaSNKa — 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) August 25, 2018

2.

Independence Falcon's #8 Sergio Borreli throws to #9 Davide Hernandez for a touchdown, despite the penalty. #23FNL pic.twitter.com/XpmpURL8vd — 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) August 25, 2018

3.

.@stockdalehigh QB Adrian Herrera hands off to Running back Kilyn Davidson who finds a clear path to the end zone!

Final score: Clovis 42 Stockdale 14. pic.twitter.com/JJ198TWaaV — 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) August 25, 2018

4.

Check this out! Independence's #4 Malik Delouth secures a catch after the ball is deflected in the air to get the Falcons closer to the goal line. Next play, #30 Armani Denweed runs it in to the end-zone for a touchdown! #23FNL pic.twitter.com/qfvjsRzj57 — 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) August 25, 2018

5.