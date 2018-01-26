BCHS sophomore Ben Yurosek is this week's athlete of the week

Fair
23ABC's Athlete of the Week is Ben Yurosek.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Christian High School sophomore basketball player Ben Yurosek is this week's athlete of the week.
Yurosek scored 23 points and 15 rebounds verses Shafter during Tuesday night's game.
Yurosek has helped to keep BCHS perfect in league play.
