BCHS sophomore Ben Yurosek is this week's athlete of the week

Allison Gargaro
9:41 PM, Jan 25, 2018

23ABC's Athlete of the Week is Ben Yurosek.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Christian High School sophomore basketball player Ben Yurosek is this week's athlete of the week.

Yurosek scored 23 points and 15 rebounds verses Shafter during Tuesday night's game.

Yurosek has helped to keep BCHS perfect in league play.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Sports