FNL Plays of the Week: Week 3

Friday Night Live gives you the recap and highlights from this weeks best games across the valley.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Friday Night Live's Top 5 Plays of the Week:
1.
How far would you go to secure a touchdown? 10? 20? 50? 🤔#23FNL #WascoTigers pic.twitter.com/CzJC3Cnn74— 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) September 1, 2018
2.
WHAT A CATCH by Shafter's Issac Enriquez over North High. #23FNL pic.twitter.com/sRYmDxqYqU— 23ABCFridayNightLive (@23FNL) September 1, 2018
3.
East High's Richard Lara throws it deep and connects for the touchdown #23FNLA post shared by 23ABC Bakersfield (@23abcnews) on Aug 31, 2018 at 11:30pm PDT
4.
Highland's Nick Salas runs for a 95 yard touchdown. #23FNLA post shared by 23ABC Bakersfield (@23abcnews) on Aug 31, 2018 at 11:24pm PDT
5.
Bryson Aguirre finds Cristian Gonzalez, who keeps his focus and hauls in the touchdown pass for the Rebels.A post shared by 23ABC Bakersfield (@23abcnews) on Aug 31, 2018 at 10:23pm PDT
Take a look at 23FNL's Top Plays of the Week for Week 2!
