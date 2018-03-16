Girl Scout Cookies sales end this weekend

Fair
HI: 63°
LO: 44°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - This weekend is your last chance of the year to get your hands on Girl Scout Cookies.
Girl Scouts have been selling cookies for the past five weeks.
Here's how to find Girl Scout cookies.
The last day to get cookies will be on Sunday, March 18.
RELATED: Girl Scout sells more than 300 boxes of cookies at San Diego marijuana dispensary
This weekend is your last chance of the year to get your hands on Girl Scout Cookies.
Kevin Harvick returned to his hometown to race in the Bakersfield 175 at Kern Raceway but the North High grad finished 4th while 16 year old…
Paying college athletes is not an explicitly race-focused conversation, but considering how many black people play, it's hard to separate the two.
The CSU Bakersfield women's basketball team (18-14) lost 77-66 to Fresno State (17-14) in the first round of the Women's Basketball…