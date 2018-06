It wouldn't be the College World Series without a good old fashioned field-storming. During the rain delay, one fan got a little antsy and decided to jump onto the field, but was met by what could only be a linebacker disguised as a TD Ameritrade Park grounds crew member.

While taking a time-lapse of the tarp coming off the field, we caught the interaction on video:

Tarp comes off the field? ✅



Grounds crew practices form tackling on fan who jumped on field?✅ #CWS pic.twitter.com/tlRwLdHeVz — Omaha Sports Insider (@OSIsports) June 17, 2018

Here's a better look of the hit from Barstool Hook'em on Twitter: