Predators' Austin Watson charged with domestic assault

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson was arrested over the weekend on a domestic assault charge in Franklin.

Franklin Police officials confirmed the 26-year-old was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Saturday on Murfreesboro Road.

Details of the alleged incident were not known; however, Watson was charged with domestic assault.

He was released on a $4,500 bond and is due in court on June 28.

