Predators' Austin Watson charged with domestic assault

5:11 AM, Jun 20, 2018
4 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson was arrested over the weekend on a domestic assault charge in Franklin. 

Franklin Police officials confirmed the 26-year-old was arrested at 7:20 p.m. Saturday on Murfreesboro Road. 

Details of the alleged incident were not known; however, Watson was charged with domestic assault. 

He was released on a $4,500 bond and is due in court on June 28. 
 

