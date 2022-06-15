You’ll want to stock up on crafting tools and materials at Joann’s Fourth of July sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If your craft closet is in need of a restock or you’re looking ahead to some homemade holiday gifts, Joann’s Fourth of July sale is a great time to stock up on everything you need.

Running between June 30-July 4 both in-store and online, the sale includes everything from fabrics at over 50% off and yarn at 40% off to select cutting and sewing tools at half off — and more. It also includes 70% off Joann’s entire stock of summer and patriotic decor.

Take a look at just some of the deals you’ll find during Joann’s Fourth of July sale:

You might not be thinking of cozy flannel during the summer months, but winter will be here again before you know it, so now is a good time to stock up. Both flannel solids and prints will be 60% off during the sale, making many just $3.60 per yard.

The flannel solids and prints can be used for a variety of crafts, from loungewear and blankets to cozy pillow cases, pajamas and more.

All outdoor fabrics will be priced at 50% off during the sale, which, in most cases, makes them around $11 a yard. The outdoor fabrics, which come in a variety of colors and styles, can be used to make items like outdoor curtains or pillows for your patio furniture.

If you only need a little fabric for another project and aren’t worried about weather resistance, you’ll also find fabric quarters priced at 10 for $10.

For those that love making blankets, all blanket yarn will be 40% off, priced starting around $7.19 per bundle. Just one of the yarns included in the sale is this Bernat Baby Blanket 10.5-oz Yarn, which is super soft and perfect for baby blankets and garments.

If you’re in need of new summer and Fourth of July decor, Joann’s entire stock of summer and patriotic décor will be 70% off.

The sale includes everything from outdoor string lights to door mats, patio tables and more. The sale also includes outdoor games, like this Place & Time Summer Wooden Yard Dice Set that is regularly $70, but will be priced at just $21.

Spring and Summer Floral – 70% off

If you have some empty vases or pots that need filling, Joann’s entire stock of spring and summer floral will be 70% off. Many single-stem flowers start at $1.99, which makes them just 60 cents during the sale.

You can purchase a single stem for a slender vase or multiple stems to make an arrangement and add a pop of color to your home.

If you have a Cricut machine, you’ll find more than 100 accessories for 40% off.

Accessories include an LED table lamp that will be priced at $119.40, cutting mats, applicator and remover kits and more. For beginner Cricut users, the sale also includes this 5 pk Basic Tools Set for $16.19.

You can shop Joann’s Fourth of July sale beginning June 30 on their website. Happy crafting!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.