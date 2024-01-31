The best Groupon Valentine’s Day deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While Christmas time is typically the holiday people spend the most money celebrating each year, Valentine’s Day can also be pretty expensive.

Between flowers and chocolates, a night out at a nice restaurant, jewelry or any other way you like to celebrate, the costs can add up pretty quickly.

MORE: Olive & June’s Valentine’s Day manicure kits are so cute

Luckily, if you plan ahead a bit and don’t simply run to a flower shop or the grocery store on Valentine’s Day morning, you can save some cash — and time and stress.

Groupon is currently offering Valentine’s Day deals on everything from flowers and candy to jewelry, wine and even activities to do with your Valentine. All deals can be purchased right online, so you don’t need to go to a store or be in a rush when you realize Feb. 14 is quickly approaching.

Take a look at just some of the many deals you can order right now through Groupon to ensure they’ll arrive on time for Valentine’s Day.

$18 (was $80) at Groupon

You can’t go wrong with flowers on Valentine’s Day and this deal from Rose Farmers will get you 77% off a bouquet of 24 roses.

Regularly priced at $80, you can now get them for just $18, a savings of $62. The color will be chosen by the company, with colors ranging from red and pink to white, yellow and even purple.

Shipping is not included in the cost, but the roses can be shipped anywhere in the

Continental U.S. and you can include a note.

$38 (was $67.50) at Groupon

If you want to give more than just one bouquet of flowers, you can instead get a great deal on this three-month eucalyptus delivery subscription, now more than 40% off and priced at $38.

The subscription includes one bouquet of seasonal eucalyptus stems per month. Grown in California, each box includes care instructions for the eucalyptus, which can be put in a vase or hung in the shower to create a spa-like atmosphere.

You can also get a one-month subscription for just $9 or a six-month subscription for $75. Shipping is free for three and six month subscriptions, but you will need to pay shipping if you want just one month.

$30 (was $40) at Groupon

Next on every Valentine’s Day list is sweet treats, but if you don’t want to buy the typical heart-shaped box of chocolates, you can get this Valentine’s Day Chocolates Candy Snack Box instead.

MORE: Best Valentine’s Day candy

Now priced at $30, the box is for everyone, including children, and includes more than a dozen items ranging from a stuffed animal to snacks like popcorn and pretzels and, of course, lots of candy.

Just some of the items in the box include Reese’s hearts, Fun Dip, Rice Krispies treats, hot chocolate, gummy bears and lollipops.

$18 (was $150) at Groupon

Jewelry is always a good choice for Valentine’s Day, especially when you can get a discount!

Regularly priced at $150, you can get this One Custom Photo Necklace for just $18, a savings of $132. The necklace is hand-crafted from metal and designed based on a photo you send the company. The necklace can include everything from a dog to a child or even a family photo.

You can also order two necklaces for $35, which saves you $265. Shipping prices start at $7.99 for one necklace.

$50 (was $72) at Groupon

A gift that will last longer than just Valentine’s Day, you can save $23 on this 6-pack of Middle Sister Red or White Wine.

You can choose between Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend or Pinot Noir. You can also get a 12-pack of Cabernet for $87, which is a savings of $57.

Of course, you must be at least 21 years old to order and someone will need to sign for the delivery, so make sure you or your valentine are home when it gets delivered.

$12.50 (was $21) at Groupon

A trip to the movies is a great way to spend Valentine’s Day and with this deal from Regal cinemas, you can save on both the movie tickets and snacks.

You can get one Regal Premiere ticket for $12.50, which can be used at any Regal theater and for any movie, meaning you can use it at the spur of the moment whenever you feel like catching a film.

You can also grab a voucher for a small popcorn priced at $7.19 and a snack pack for $6.88.

$40 (was $100) at Groupon

If your Valentine could use some relaxation, this Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser with Essential Oils Set is 60% off, priced at just $40.

The diffuser also acts as a humidifier, producing a cool mist that can help moisture dry air. The set comes with a diffuser and six essential oils. Scents differ depending on which set you choose, which ranges from the top blends, oils for men, winter blends, yoga and relaxation and even blends that are safe for children.

If you know your Valentine already has a collection of essential oils, you can instead purchase just the diffuser for $30.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.