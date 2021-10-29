Watch
Hwy. 178 to undergo nighttime closures

Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 15:27:57-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hwy. 178 will undergo nighttime closures starting Sunday, Oct. 31st, Caltrans announced.

Hwy. 178 will be closed between Mouth of the Canyon and Hwy. 155 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night through Thursday, Nov. 4th. There will also be periodic one-way traffic between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night before and after the full closure.

Caltrans reminds drivers to stay attentive and undistracted while driving and to be cognizant of workers and vehicles in construction and maintenance areas and slow down while driving through work zones.

