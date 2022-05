BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield said traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction to install stripes and markings on Truxtun Avenue between Elm Street and Chester Avenue on Saturday, May 21.

The project is expected to happen between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and may result in temporary closures on Truxtun Avenue. The City said detours and alternate routes will be provided during closures.

All road work is expected to finish Saturday, May 21.