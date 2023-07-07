Walmart has a 10-foot trampoline on sale for just $173 (regularly $500)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Summer may be flying by, but it’s never too late to kick the fun up a notch. Imagine getting the whole family outdoors for some exercise with a brand-new trampoline! Think it’s too expensive? Walmart has a deal on a 10-foot trampoline that will have you jumping for joy.

For a limited time, you can save $327 on this Segmart 10-foot Trampoline for Kids with Basketball Hoop— it’s regularly priced at $499.99 and is now on sale for just $172.99, a 66% discount. This is an online-only deal, so you must visit the Walmart website to secure the discount. Free shipping is included.

Walmart has not disclosed how long this special deal will last, so you will want to drop it in your cart as soon as possible to get the sale price.

No special code or coupon is required. Once you go to the checkout page, Walmart will apply the discount to your order.

As if the trampoline isn’t enough fun on its own, this model comes with a basketball hoop that attaches to the top. Imagine the dunk contests the whole family can have!

Fun isn’t the only thing built into this trampoline. You’ll have peace of mind knowing that the manufacturer included a number of safety features in the product’s design.

First, there’s the included ladder to make entry and exit from the trampoline quick, easy and secure.

A safety net surrounds the trampoline to keep bouncers inside as they jump. Its design interlocks the jump mat with the enclosure net at each spring. This means no one has to worry about the gaps found on other trampoline models.

Finally, the trampoline is rated for up to 440 pounds of weight thanks to its weather-resistant steel construction and sturdy U-shaped legs. That means kids of any age can enjoy some bouncy time outside.

Buy the Segmart 10-foot Trampoline with Basketball Hoop from Walmart for $172.99 (was $499.99).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.