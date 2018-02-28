BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - We saw scattered showers throughout the county this afternoon. The rain looks to be clearing out of the county by 8 p.m., that brings on cool temperatures overnight. The valley could see overnight lows in the low-30's with possible frost in the morning.

Wednesday will be clearing out and dry. Bakersfield will have a highs in the 60s, KRV in the 50s and the mountains in the mid-40s. Icy and slippery road conditions continue overnight on the passes with possible low visibility. Make sure to be driving slow on the roads.

Another storm heads into the region on Thursday through Saturday bringing more rain and snow. This storm is coming in waves starting Thursday evening with another big push Friday night. We will see similar precipitation amounts as well as possible snow over the passes.

Saturday will be cooler with showers adn breezy conditions. High pressure pushes in on Sunday bringing sunshine, dry conditions as well as near seasonal temperatures. We could see another storm as soon as the middle of next week.

