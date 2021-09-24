Smoke stays with us

The Windy Fire in Tulare County has burned aggressively Friday, and that's had a big impact here in Kern County.

Winds are carrying the smoke directly toward us in the Valley, keeping places like Bakersfield under a blanket of thick smoke.

Air Quality has hovered between unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for the general public.

The smoke is also blocking out the sun, keeping us much cooler than we would normally be.

Smoke remains in the forecast through the weekend, though at least in Bakersfield we expect the smoke to be higher in the atmosphere, and have less of an effect on air quality.

Our temperatures will once again depend on how much smoke the fire produces, for now we're going with a high of 90 in Bakersfield both Saturday and Sunday.

Skies should begin to clear up Tuesday and Wednesday as cooler, fresher air blows into Kern County.

We can count on much more comfortable temperatures then too!