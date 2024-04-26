The Zevo Flying Insect Trap is my solution to housefly problems

When my house suddenly filled with flies two years ago, I didn’t know how to handle the problem. I made sure every screen was secure, thoroughly cleaned my house to make sure there was nothing out to attract them, then attacked them with fly swatters each night. It was a losing battle, and flies started to appear faster than I could kill them off. I was killing 20 to 30 a night, and still, my house was filled with buzzing. It was, in a word, disgusting.

My mom is the one who suggested I try the Zevo Flying Insect Trap; she’d seen an ad for it on TV. Out of desperation, I ordered the trap, and finally, I had a tool to get the unexplained fly infestation under control.

How The Zevo Flying Insect Trap Works

The Zevo Flying Insect Trap features a base that you can plug into any outlet. It also includes removable refill cartridges. When you first use the unit, you pull the plastic backing off of the refill cartridge to reveal a sticky tape-like film. Slip the cartridge into the unit, plug it in, and you’re done.

According to Zevo, the trap uses blue and UV light to attract and capture flying insects, like houseflies, fruit flies and gnats. As the flies travel toward the light, they get stuck in the sticky backing. The trap is designed so that the front panel conceals the flies from view, so periodically you have to peek behind it to see what it’s captured. Zevo suggests using the trap in kitchens, bathrooms, garages and other living spaces.

I didn’t have terribly high expectations when I first started using the trap, because it seemed too simple. However, after plugging it in and leaving it running overnight, I discovered the trap had captured three flies. Over the coming days, it caught more and more of them. While I continued my fly-swatting efforts, the trap helped me make headway as I fought the flies.

Yes, it’s very easy to use. As it became covered with flies, I swapped out the cartridge for a new one, which takes seconds and doesn’t require you to ever touch the sticky tape — or the dead flies. I found the trap caught not only houseflies but tiny flying creatures and the occasional mosquito, too. It emits a mild blue light which I find soothing, and it’s reminiscent of a night light when used at night.

Since using the trap that summer, I’ve bought two more and continue to use them in my home year-round. You’d be surprised (and probably grossed out) to discover how many flies are in your home in the winter, too. I haven’t had any unexplained fly infestations in my home since, but with the Zevo Flying Insect Trap and plenty of replacement cartridges at the ready, I know I’m prepared, just in case the flies ever return.

