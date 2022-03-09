Apple announces new affordable iPhone SE and iPad

At Apple’s first product event for 2022, the company introduced a handful of new items and special prices. In an hour-long Peek Performance event on March 8, Apple announced a slate of new products and other upgrades, including a new, faster chip, a new monitor that has an iPhone CPU inside and an operating system update (due out next week) that will let those with newer iPhones use Face ID with a mask on.

But two of the most noteworthy additions are the affordable new iPhone SE and the most powerful and versatile iPad Air to date.

iPhone SE 3 Overview

First released in 2016, the iPhone SE was designed as a budget-friendly option for iOS lovers. The new iPhone SE 3 is an upgrade from the second-generation model, which came out in 2020.

“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, in a news release. “Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do.”

The compact phone features a 4.7-inch display and impressive performance, such as an advanced camera and 5G capabilities. It also has a longer battery life and improved durability.

The iPhone SE 3 will be available in midnight, starlight and red. It will be available for pre-order on Friday, March 11, with availability beginning Friday, March 18, starting at $429.

iPad Air With The Apple-Designed M1 Chip

The new iPad Air promises an improvement in performance thanks to the breakthrough M1 chip. In addition, with a new “Ultra Wide” front camera and a Center Stage feature designed for improved video conferencing, the tablet offers elements for business and personal users alike.

It features a 10.9-inch liquid retina display with 3.8 million pixels and advanced technologies such as a True Tone and an anti-reflective screen coating. The iPad Air also has landscape stereo speakers.

“Whether it’s a college student taking elaborate notes, a content creator working on their latest project, or a gamer playing graphics-intensive titles, users love iPad Air for its amazing performance and versatility in such a portable design,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a news release.

The iPad Air has 5G on cellular models and a USB-C port with up to two times faster transfer speeds. The new iPads, which will come space gray, starlight, pink, purple and blue, will be available to order beginning Friday, March 11, and in stores beginning Friday, March 18, with a starting price of $599.

Apple noted during the event that both devices are made from recycled materials, and the redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap. Apple has committed to completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

You can watch the full Apple event here:

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.