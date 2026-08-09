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About 23ABC News KERO-TV Bakersfield

KERO-TV serves audiences and businesses by distributing information through television, social media and digital media brands. We serve people on every screen they own. Audiences use the various KERO-TV brands as tools to share their opinions, socialize with KERO-TV and stay informed on topics that matter to them.

CONTACT INFORMATION
KERO-TV Station Address:
321 21st Street
Bakersfield, California, 93301

KERO-TV Phone Numbers:
NEWS ROOM: 661-637-2320 or kero.news@kero.com
SALES: 661-637-2300

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

SundaySun

08/09/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 82°

0%

MondayMon

08/10/2026

Clear

108° / 80°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/11/2026

Mostly Clear

104° / 78°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/12/2026

Mostly Clear

100° / 73°

1%

ThursdayThu

08/13/2026

Mostly Clear

96° / 67°

1%

FridayFri

08/14/2026

Mostly Clear

93° / 67°

1%

SaturdaySat

08/15/2026

Mostly Clear

95° / 68°

0%

SundaySun

08/16/2026

Mostly Clear

96° / 68°

0%