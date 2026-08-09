KERO-TV serves audiences and businesses by distributing information through television, social media and digital media brands. We serve people on every screen they own. Audiences use the various KERO-TV brands as tools to share their opinions, socialize with KERO-TV and stay informed on topics that matter to them.
CONTACT INFORMATION
KERO-TV Station Address:
321 21st Street
Bakersfield, California, 93301
KERO-TV Phone Numbers:
NEWS ROOM: 661-637-2320 or kero.news@kero.com
SALES: 661-637-2300
Bakersfield, CA
Day
Conditions
HI / LO
Precip
SundaySun
08/09/2026
Mostly Clear
-° / 82°
0%
MondayMon
08/10/2026
Clear
108° / 80°
0%
TuesdayTue
08/11/2026
Mostly Clear
104° / 78°
0%
WednesdayWed
08/12/2026
Mostly Clear
100° / 73°
1%
ThursdayThu
08/13/2026
Mostly Clear
96° / 67°
1%
FridayFri
08/14/2026
Mostly Clear
93° / 67°
1%
SaturdaySat
08/15/2026
Mostly Clear
95° / 68°
0%
SundaySun
08/16/2026
Mostly Clear
96° / 68°
0%