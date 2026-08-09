KERO-TV serves audiences and businesses by distributing information through television, social media and digital media brands. We serve people on every screen they own. Audiences use the various KERO-TV brands as tools to share their opinions, socialize with KERO-TV and stay informed on topics that matter to them.

CONTACT INFORMATION

KERO-TV Station Address:

321 21st Street

Bakersfield, California, 93301

KERO-TV Phone Numbers:

NEWS ROOM: 661-637-2320 or kero.news@kero.com

SALES: 661-637-2300