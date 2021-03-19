Best Gas Patio Heater 2021

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Gas patio heaters can help transform your outdoor area into practically a year-round living space. The heat they generate can allow grillers to keep cooking outside through the winter months and even eat outdoors if the family prefers. In fact, many restaurants use gas patio heaters to keep their decks open despite colder weather.

If you have someone who enjoys working outside in a workshop, smaller versions of these heaters can be a solution to keep their hands warm as they keep up with their projects.

Many of the best gas patio heaters are freestanding, so you can place them anywhere on the patio you’d like. They may also have wheels, so you can easily move them around. Plus, since they are gas-powered, you don’t require any sort of electrical connection to get the job done.

We’ve found five of the best gas patio heaters on the market and have placed the highlights here in one, convenient list.

5 Best Gas Patio Heaters

Price: $164.99

The FDW Outdoor Patio Heater is easily portable with wheels built into the base. With a 41,000 BTU output, the gas patio heater can heat up a 5- to 7-foot space for 8-10 hours. It also has an auto-shutoff when the 20-lb. LP gas tank runs out. It comes in a bronze finish and is made of stainless steel.

Price: $159.99

The PAMPAPIC Patio Heater heats up to 18 feet in diameter with 46,000 BTUs of heat. It has a build-in chamber tank with a door for easy access and a pulse ignition system to make lighting your gas patio heater safe and simple.

Price: $349.99

The Hiland HLDSO1-WGTHG Pyramid Patio Propane Heater has a sleek design that will add some style to your patio. The wheeled base makes it easy to transfer the gas patio heater to wherever you want it most. With 40,000 BTUs, the Hiland will provide plenty of warmth on cool nights. The hammered bronze color will complement any decor.

Price: Starting at $170 (from secondary sellers)

The Hampton Bay 48,000 BTU Stainless Steel Patio Heater will cover about 200 square feet of space with warmth. It has a control valve to adjust the temperature to whatever feels most comfortable. The stainless steel body is durable and built to last. If it’s not available through Amazon itself, you can find this gas patio heater on sale through a number of Amazon sellers in new or used condition. Check the details under All Buying Options.

Price: $153.99

The Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Heater has an easy push-button start-up and provides long-lasting heat for up to a 9-foot radius. You can choose from seven colors including grey, blue, brown, and stainless steel. The non-stainless steel-colored heaters are made with aluminum and have a powder finish to help them stand up to outdoor conditions.

Which of these best gas patio heaters will keep you and your family comfortable on those cool nights under the stars?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.