Buddy The Elf talking plush doll on sale for only $13.99 on Walmart.com

Is it ever too soon to start thinking about the holiday season? Sure, we know that the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte just returned to the Starbucks menu. But when it comes to saving money on holiday gifts and decorations, Santa doesn’t mind a little early attention. After all, he and his elves work year-round to prepare for the big day, right?

If you’re a fan of the movie “Elf” you know that Christmas cheer isn’t just a one-day-a-year celebration. Buddy the Elf, the loveable character from the iconic holiday movie, couldn’t contain his Christmas spirit. If you’re a fan of the movie, you can now snag a deal on an adorable plush doll of Buddy the Elf with an early holiday deal!

This Buddy the Elf 12-inch talking doll is on sale right now, for a limited time, at Walmart.com for only $13.99. This is marked down almost 50% of its regular retail price of $26.33. We’re not sure how long this special deal will last, so you may want to pick Buddy the Elf up while you can.

If you or someone on your holiday shopping list can’t get enough of watching “Elf,” then this just might be a must-have gift this year. The Buddy the Elf Doll is dressed in his signature costume from the North Pole as he goes on his quest to find his real father in New York City. Plus, this miniature version of this larger-than-life elf has 15 different phrases from the film that everyone loves quoting.

Just pull the string on Buddy’s back and you can hear Buddy say memorable lines such as, “I’m a cotton-headed ninnymuggins” and “I just like to smile. Smiling’s my favorite!”

Of course, Buddy the Elf makes everyone smile!

The talking Buddy the Elf doll might make an entertaining holiday companion for a young fan of the film. Or, it can be a fun addition to your festive decorations for the season.

Visit Walmart.com now to snag this deal before Buddy the Elf flies away to help Santa get ready for Christmas!

