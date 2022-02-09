Fresco opens new meat market in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fresco Meat Market had its grand opening celebration at their new location on California Avenue.

The event was supported by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Fresco Mexican Grill has two locations in Bakersfield, one right next to their new meat market and another on Columbus Street. The business is family owned.

The market will not be selling tobacco or alcohol products in their store. “We chose not to sell beer, or any alcohol and cigarettes, because we don’t want to profit off of that.”

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh was a part of the ribbon cutting ceremony that commenced the opening.

Many people came out to show their support for the grand opening.

The meat market was supported by the family and multiple members in the community.

“That’s what you’ll get from us, honesty at all times.”