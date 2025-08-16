Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
JAIL INTERVIEW: 23ABC speaks Graciela Bustamante, Stepmother of Genesis Mata

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The woman arrested for allegedly torturing an 8-year-old who was found dead in a Bakersfield hotel, spoke with 23ABC from jail about the incident.

Graciela Bustamante agreed to an interview from jail with Senior Reporter Veronica Morley, Friday afternoon.

Bustamante is accused in the death of 8-year-old Genesis Mata back on August 2nd. Genesis was found dead at La Quinta Inn in Northwest Bakersfield.

During the interview Bustamante claims that she was not at the hotel when Genesis was killed. She also gave details of the alleged abuse she says she went through from Ray Mata Jr., Genesis's father. Part of that interview will air on 23ABC News at 6pm.

Bustamante and Ray Mata Jr. are being held on no bail, and both are scheduled to be back in court in October.

