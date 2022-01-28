Dick’s Sporting Goods has kayaks on sale from $99.98—regularly $300

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you or someone you know loves outdoor adventures on the water, then you might be dreaming of a new kayak for the upcoming summer. It may feel like that’s far off but Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a big online sale on kayaks going for as much as $200 below the normal price.

Whether you’re in the market for your first kayak or are looking to upgrade to one ranked among our top-rated kayaks, now could be the best time to act and take advantage of some amazing prices.

Here are some of the best kayak deals we found online from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Sale Price: $129.98 (Regularly $249.99)

This Lifetime Kuna 100 kayak is designed for beginners and, with a $120 discount currently active, might be the ideal purchase for someone looking to get started on the water. Customer reviews are mostly positive at Dick’s, with it being praised as a perfect entry-level kayak and several critics saying the seat is a little spartan.

Pro tip: If you want to make the seat on this or any model more comfy, check out our picks for the best kayak seat cushions.

Sale Price: $99.98 (Regularly $299.98)

When we see a deal for $200 off the retail price, you know we’re going to highlight it. The Seaflo 8.8 is a sit-on-top kayak that weighs less than 40 pounds and can carry up to 220 pounds. Reviews have especially said it’s good for beginners and smaller adults.

Sale Price: $129.98 (Regularly $399.99)

This 10-foot Sun Dolphin Bali 10 SS kayak is marked down by an incredible $270 and can be shipped right to your door. It has a weight capacity of 250 pounds and only weighs 44 pounds itself, so it’s pretty easy to load and unload. It’s available in citrus green or ocean blue.

If you’re not sure what to look for in a kayak, here are a few of Don’t Waste Your Money’s best-rated models for a variety of uses.

Price: $156.38 (Amazon)

Our top-rated kayak is the Intex K2 Inflatable Puncture-Resistance 2-Person model. At just under $160, it is a great starter option for anyone looking to give kayaking a try without wrecking their budget.

Price: $206.12 (Amazon)

For a limited time, you can get our best kayak pick for beginners for 46% off the regular retail price of $379.99 on Amazon. The Sevylor QuickPak K5 Inflatable PVC 1-Person kayak weighs just 25.5 pounds and comes with an easy-to-carry backpack system for transport.

Price: $350 (Amazon)

If fishing is your top priority and you want to enjoy it on a kayak in the middle of a lake, try our top-pick for that hobby: the Lifetime Tamarack Angler 100 Fishing kayak. This hard-shell kayak comes with an adjustable padded back and seat pad, two flush-mounted fishing rod holders, and one top-mount fishing rod holder. This kayak also comes with a paddle so you can get started in the water right away.

Get ready now for the upcoming kayak season by taking advantage of these great deals before they float away!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.