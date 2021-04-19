Get 3 free greeting cards from Hallmark

Sure, you can send a text or DM someone on social media to let them know you are thinking of them. But there is nothing quite as meaningful as receiving an old-fashioned greeting card in your mailbox. As part of its Cards Do More campaign, Hallmark is giving away one million greeting cards, three cards at a time.

While supplies last, anyone in the continental U.S. can sign up to receive a free pack of three cards to share with special people in their lives.

To say the past year or so has been rough is an understatement. Hallmark’s Real Stories collection is curated to help people encourage, support or show appreciation for friends, family and other people important to them. The greeting card company has given away more than 6 million cards in the collection since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have a story to share on how you have used a card to show someone you care, you can post it on social media using the hashtag #CardsDoMore. You can also check out the Real Stories collection of cards and gifts at Hallmark.com/real-stories.

To snag the three-pack of cards, go to Hallmark.com/ShareCaring and provide your name, email and mailing address. But don’t wait because this freebie is only available while supplies last.

Who will you reach out to loved ones with your three free greeting cards?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.