More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for E. coli contamination

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have ground beef in your refrigerator or freezer, you need to check to see if it’s part of a new recall. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a Class I recall of about 28,356 pounds of ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination. A Class I recall “involves a health hazard situation in which there is a reasonable probability that eating the food will cause health problems or death.”

According to the USDA’s recall notice, the raw ground beef was produced on Dec. 20, 2021, at Interstate Meat Dist., Inc, in Oregon. From there, the production facility shipped the recalled product to locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. But the beef was then sold at retail locations — including Albertsons, Kroger, Walmart and WinCo Foods stores — beyond those seven states.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The FSIS issued the recall alert after a laboratory test of a package of ground beef from the manufacturer purchased at a retail location showed a positive result for a strand of E. coli.

This potentially deadly bacterium can cause “dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps anywhere from two to eight days after exposure,” according to the recall. Children under age 5 and senior citizens are at the highest risk for serious illness or death.

The recalled products include the following items:

WinCo. Fresh Ground Beef Sirloin, 90% Lean, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, use/freeze by date 1/11/2022

Walmart All Natural Ground Beef, 90% Lean, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, use/freeze by date 1/11/2022

WinCo. Fresh Ground Beef 93% Lean, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, expiration date 1/11/2022

Kroger Ground Beef 93% Lean, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, use/freeze by date 1/11/2022

Albertsons Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% Lean, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, use/freeze by 1/11/2022

Walmart All Natural Lean Ground Brr 93% Lean, 16 oz. (1 lb.) chub, use/freeze by date 1/11/2022

Walmart All Natural Lean Ground Beef 93% Lean, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, use/freeze by 1/11/2022

WinCo. Fresh Ground Beef 93% Lean, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, use/freeze by 1/11/2022

Kroger Ground Beef 93% Lean, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, use/freeze by 1/11/2022

Albertsons Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% Lean, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, use/freeze by 1/11/2022

Walmart All Natural Lean Ground Beef, 48 oz. (3 lb.) chub, use/freeze by 1/11/2022

You can compare the label of any ground beef you have in your refrigerator or freezer with the images supplied by the FSIS website. Each label will also have the establishment number EST. 965 inside the USDA inspection mark or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date.

Albertsons provided a detailed summary of the recalled products and said they were limited to locations in Oregon and Washington.

Kroger said on its website that the recalled products were sold at various Fred Meyer store locations around the country.

Walmart published a comprehensive, 13-page list of stores where the recalled ground beef was sold.

Anyone with questions about the recalled ground beef can contact Sales Manager Mike Sinner and Quality Assurance Manager Rodolfo Mendoza, Interstate Meat Dist., Inc., at 503-656-6168.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.