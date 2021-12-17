Kern County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

According to the KCSO, 18-year-old Destiny Yelland was last seen in March 2020. She is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5'2" and weighing about 102 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a cross tattoo on her left hand and "Marie" on her chest.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.