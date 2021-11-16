Watch
Police searching for missing at-risk Bakersfield teen

Bakersfield Police Department
Missing, Melainie Marshall
Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 16, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing at-risk Bakersfield teen.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, 14-year-old Melainie Marshall was last seen on November 15th at around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of A Street. She is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.

Marshall is described as a white female standing 5’3” tall and weighing about 170 lbs. She has blue eyes and red wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black sweats.

Anyone with information regarding Marshall’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

