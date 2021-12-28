Bakersfield Police searching for missing at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen.

According to the BPD, Nora Frank was last seen on December 25th at 11:30 p.m., in the 5600 block of Greenhorn Mountain Court. She is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Frank is described as a 16-year-old white female standing 5’4” and weighing about 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white boots.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

