133 Crothall Healthcare employees to be laid off at 3 Adventist Health Hospitals

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A letter from Crothall Healthcare to the Kern County Board of Supervisors warned that there's a layoff that will affect 133 Environmental Services employees at three Adventist Health Hospitals.

The layoffs will affect 89 employees in Bakersfield, 31 in Delano, and 13 at Tehachapi Valley, according to the letter. A fourth Adventist Health location will close on April 17th in Tuolumne County.

The letter serves as an official notice under the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, and the California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (“Cal-WARN Act”) and all employees who are affected were handed a noticed and mailed one as well according to Crothall Healthcare.