AAA: Average gas prices still near record high

(KERO) — Travel is expected to be up this holiday season and so too are gas prices.

According to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch, the average price of regular gas in California is still near the record high set in late November.

The average price of gas in the state is $4.67, which is four cents lower than the record price of $4.71 set in late November.

“On average for this year to date, Southern California drivers have been paying $14.40 more for each 15-gallon fill-up than in 2020, and $6.15 more for each fill-up than in 2019,” said Auto Club spokesman Jeffrey Spring. “Unfortunately, it looks like even with price decreases, average local prices are not going to drop below $4.50 a gallon before the end of the year.”

According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest price for gas as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday is $3.85 at Costco on Rosedale, Costco on Panama Lane, and Sam's Club on Gosford Road.

The average price of self-serve regular gasoline in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area is $4.68 per gallon, which is one cent lower than last week, unchanged from last month, $1.54 higher than last year and four cents lower than the all-time record price of $4.72 set Nov. 27, according to AAA.

On the Central Coast, the average price is $4.62, which is one cent lower than last Thursday, two cents lower than last month, $1.42 higher than last year, and eight cents below the record, said AAA.