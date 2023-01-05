Amazon announces more layoffs, expects 18,000 workers to be laid off

(KERO) — Amazon announced it will cut more jobs than previously expected. The tech giant said it will eliminate 18,000 positions.

CEO Andy Jassey previously announced the company would cut 10,000 jobs in November. The company admitted to being too aggressive in hiring for warehouse positions during the pandemic when more people shifted to online shopping. Amazon employed more than 1.5 million people at the end of the third quarter.

Impacted employees will be informed that they will lose their jobs starting Jan 18.