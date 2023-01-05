Watch Now
MoneyBusiness

Actions

Amazon announces more layoffs, expects 18,000 workers to be laid off

Amazon
Michel Spingler/AP
In this Thursday April 16, 2020, file photo, The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France.
Amazon
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 10:58:43-05

(KERO) — Amazon announced it will cut more jobs than previously expected. The tech giant said it will eliminate 18,000 positions.

CEO Andy Jassey previously announced the company would cut 10,000 jobs in November. The company admitted to being too aggressive in hiring for warehouse positions during the pandemic when more people shifted to online shopping. Amazon employed more than 1.5 million people at the end of the third quarter.

Impacted employees will be informed that they will lose their jobs starting Jan 18.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

Hosted by Ryan Nelson