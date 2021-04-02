Amazon opening last-mile delivery center in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Friday, Amazon announced it was going to open a new last-mile delivery station in a former K-mart on Wilson Road.

The existing 93,000-square-foot building will undergo a $20 million renovation, including a new parking lot, enhanced lighting, improved landscaping, a new roof, and bay doors. In addition, the new facility will create approximately 200 new permanent jobs.

A last-mile delivery station helps speed up delivery efforts.

“This is a tremendous benefit to our residents and community. Our city gains from job creation, neighborhood beautification, and improved service. This innovative local facility means our community gets even better service when they order their packages online,” said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh. “This announcement also lets business leaders know that Bakersfield welcomes industries and innovators ready to grow and expand in California. We pride ourselves on being business-friendly, accessible, and welcoming when it comes to providing customer service. We expect to see more business growth and expansion in Bakersfield in the near future.”

“What an outstanding opportunity for Bakersfield. Amazon’s new facility will revitalize an empty building in the City that no longer served our residents. The conversion of this former big-box site into an innovative last-mile e-commerce facility aligns with the changing needs of local consumers and the City looks forward to working with Amazon to help integrate the new operations into our city and provide a significant boost to our local economy,” said Jacqui Kitchen, Bakersfield Assistant City Manager.

The new facility is scheduled to open later this year.