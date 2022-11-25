Watch Now
Amazon warehouse workers strike worldwide on Black Friday

Bebeto Matthews/AP
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company's warehouse in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Posted at 7:49 AM, Nov 25, 2022
(KERO) — E-commerce giant Amazon is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.

Thousands of warehouse workers upset over pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries. That includes strikes at 18 warehouses in Germany and France. Other countries with workers planning to take part include the United States, India, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

Some protests will highlight Amazon's environmental and social footprint. The protest campaign is being called Make Amazon Pay. Environmental and civil society groups are assisting an international coalition of trade unions who are coordinating the effort.

