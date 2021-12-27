Bakersfield Cracker Barrel coming to California Ave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you are a fan of Cracker Barrel, good news! According to a sign on California Avenue, the restaurant is "coming soon."

The new location will be on California Avenue near Oak Street on the lot that used to house Logan's Steakhouse.

Cracker Barrel is a chain of restaurants and gift stores that first opened in 1969 in Tennessee. There are now over 600 locations in 45 states. The restaurant's menu is "based on traditional Southern cuisine, with appearance and decor designed to resemble an old-fashioned general store."

The California Avenue restaurant will be Bakersfield's first Cracker Barrel location. According to the Cracker Barrel website, there are six existing locations in California.

A date for the official opening has not been made public.

