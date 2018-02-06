Cracker Barrel opens first restaurant in California

The beloved home food franchise Cracker Barrel has finally opened in California.

On Monday, Cracker Barrel opened its first restaurant in California, opening in Victorville, about 2-2 1/2 hours away from Bakersfield.

According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, the new restaurant opened at 6 a.m. Monday with people lined up to enjoy the restaurant that has locations across the country.

According to ABC7, a second location will open in Sacramento in May, and four more will open throughout California over the next two years. It's not known where those locations will be.