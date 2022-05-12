Watch
Beyond Meat shares tumble on disappointing Q1

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - Beyond Meat products are seen in a refrigerated case inside a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the plant-based meat company reported lower-than-expected sales in the first quarter as it slashed prices and demand from restaurants fell. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 14:51:14-04

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat reported lower-than-expected revenue in the first quarter as it slashed prices and demand from restaurants fell.

The El Segundo, California, company said its revenue rose 1.2% to $109.5 million in the January-March period.

That fell short of Wall Street's forecast. Beyond Meat's shares tumbled 24% in after hours trading.

Beyond Meat said the total volume of products sold in the first quarter rose by 12%, but net revenue per pound dropped 10% as it cut prices.

The company's earnings also fell short of forecasts after taking a hit from the expensive launch of Beyond Meat Jerky.

